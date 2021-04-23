Gray County Safety Rest Area closed off, investigation ongoing

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

DONLEY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Gray County Safety Rest Area, just west of McLean, is closed off due to an ongoing investigation.

via KAMR/KCIT

Confirmed by station crew, the Donley County Sheriff’s Office has personnel on scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss