Gray County Safety Rest Area closed off, investigation ongoing

DONLEY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Gray County Safety Rest Area, just west of McLean, is closed off due to an ongoing investigation.
Confirmed by station crew, the Donley County Sheriff’s Office has personnel on scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.
