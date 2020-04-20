Gray County reports 8 new COVID-19 recoveries

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Gray County is reporting eight additional COVID-19 recoveries.

That brings the county’s total number of recoveries to nine.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:20 p.m. on April 20, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1
Beaver2
Carson1
Castro1112
Childress1
Curry10
Dallam3
Deaf Smith122
Donley248
Gray179
Hansford11
Hartley1
Hemphill1
Hutchinson91
Moore121221
Oldham31
Parmer2
Potter160424
Quay2
Randall115326
Roberts1
Roosevelt1
Sherman7
Swisher51
Texas2012
TOTAL5321297

