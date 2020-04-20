Gray County reports 8 new COVID-19 recoveries

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Gray County is reporting eight additional COVID-19 recoveries.
That brings the county’s total number of recoveries to nine.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 2:20 p.m. on April 20, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|1
|–
|–
|Beaver
|2
|–
|–
|Carson
|1
|–
|–
|Castro
|11
|1
|2
|Childress
|1
|–
|–
|Curry
|10
|–
|–
|Dallam
|3
|–
|–
|Deaf Smith
|12
|–
|2
|Donley
|24
|–
|8
|Gray
|17
|–
|9
|Hansford
|1
|–
|1
|Hartley
|1
|–
|–
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|–
|Hutchinson
|9
|–
|1
|Moore
|121
|2
|21
|Oldham
|3
|1
|–
|Parmer
|2
|Potter
|160
|4
|24
|Quay
|2
|–
|–
|Randall
|115
|3
|26
|Roberts
|1
|–
|–
|Roosevelt
|1
|–
|–
|Sherman
|7
|–
|–
|Swisher
|5
|–
|1
|Texas
|20
|1
|2
|TOTAL
|532
|12
|97
