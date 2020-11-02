Gray County fatal wreck

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, an accident with a truck tractor towing a semi-trailer has left one person dead.

It happened on Oct. 1 at approximately 7:40 p.m. on I-40, approximately five miles east of McLean. Weather conditions involved freezing rain.

The semi-trailer was traveling eastbound on I-40 over an overpass. For an unknown reason, the driver struck the concrete barriers on both the north and south side of the overpass before crashing through the metal guardrail.

The semi-trailer rolled over multiple times down an embankment and came to a rest on its wheels in the grassy area between I-40 and the service road on the south side of I-40.

Billy Hardin, 51, of Owingsville, Kentucky, died on the scene.

Sheila Conrad, 32, of Owingsville, Kentucky, was in the sleeper of the semi-trailer at the time of the crash. She was transported to Shamrock General Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Texas Highway Patrol Troopers. Information may change, be corrected, or added based on the investigators’ findings.

