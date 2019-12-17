Gray County Deputy honored with DPS Director’s Award

PMAPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Gray County Sheriff’s Deputy is being honored for his compassion and quick actions in the field.

Deputy Tim Reeves earned the DPS Director’s Award for rescuing three children from a fatal crash earlier this year.

He drove the seriously injured children in his patrol vehicle to the hospital.

“Deputy Reeves’ compassion as a peace officer and father was evident as he prioritized the wellbeing of the surviving children of a heartbreaking auto accident under harsh weather conditions. This is an outstanding example of the type of character we have come to expect from our Northwest Texas city, county, and state law enforcement professionals.” Northwest Texas Regional Director, J.C. Longway

“There’s a million things going on at once. I just did what I thought that… my first priority was the children and then taking care of them, to get them to safety and help,” said Deputy Reeves.

This is the highest award that DPS gives out.

