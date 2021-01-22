Gray County Court indicts Gregg Alan Arvo for drug possession

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A Grand Jury in Gray County has indicted Gregg Alan Arvo for an incident on Feb. 5, 2020, where he was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. His bond has been set at $200,000.

Previously, Arvo had been convicted for Escape in August of 1999, and Theft of Means of Transportation in July of 2004.

