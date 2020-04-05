Gray County confirms four more positive COVID-19 cases

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Gray County confirmed four more positive COVID-19 cases Sunday, April 5.
The City of Pampa and Gray County were notified by the Texas Department of State Health Services that there were four more cases in the County.
With the four new cases, Gray County now has a total of nine positive cases.
The City of Pampa’s Facebook page said that all four new cases are community-related, and are quarantined in their home.
The City of Pampa is asking that if a resident does not have to be out, they stay home.
