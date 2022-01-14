Grassfire shuts down highway 136 north of Stinnett

Update (3:48 p.m.) — Officials with the Amarillo office of the Texas Department of Transportation recently released that SH 136 is closed from Borger to Stinnett due to the fire.

Update (3:20 p.m.) — Officials with the Amarillo office of the National Weather Service are reporting on Twitter that individuals who live in the Scotts Acres subdivision are under an immediate evacuation order due to “fire threatening homes.” Officials are requesting those individuals to evacuate south to Borger.

Original Story:

STINNETT, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Highway 136, “from the Y north of Stinnett” to the north city limits was shut down early Friday afternoon due to a grassfire, according to the City of Borger and Hutchinson County Office of Emergency Management (OEM).

Due to the fire and closures, officials advised drivers to avoid the area.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.