Grassfire blows smoke south of Skellytown, crews working to contain flames

SKELLYTOWN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement on its social media, the City of Skellytown said that a grassfire began Tuesday afternoon south of city limits near Highway 207.

The city said that wind from the west at around 18 miles per hour would push the flames “well south” of the city. Meanwhile, crews from ‘Panhandle, Pantex, Borger, Crutch Ranch, and White Deer’ were working as of 1 p.m. to contain the fire and pause its progress.

In a tweet made by the National Weather Service’s Amarillo office, officials state that “fire personnel are making progress to put out” the fire. Officials are asking individuals to “proceed with caution” if they are traveling along state highway 207 between Panhandle and Borger.

