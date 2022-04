CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Carson County Sheriff’s Office, a grass fire broke out Wednesday afternoon near Conway, on the south side of I-40 near mile marker 101.

The sheriff’s office noted that the fire appeared to be impacting Armstrong County more than Carson County, and said that the responding fire departments included those from White Deer, Panhandle, Pantex, Groom, and Armstrong.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.