Grants to help Moore County Sheriff’s office patrol high fatality zones

Recently the Moore County Sheriff’s Office were the recipients of the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program and the Commercial Motor Vehicle grants from the Texas Department of Transportation, which totaled $25,000.

That grant money will cover overtime pay for sheriff’s deputies to patrol more regularly the what are dubbed the high fatality zones of Moore County.

According to Lieutenant Brandon Jones with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, there were 16 fatalities on Moore County roadways last year.

Lieutenant Jones says that this will allow them to cover those high fatality zones without losing out on any other area of patrol.

“Our regular patrol will be out and answering calls during their regular duties and when these guys are working the step grant, they’ll be focusing on the specific areas. They won’t be answering any other calls. They’ll just be focusing on those mortality zones within Moore County, so that’ll be their main focus for patrol on that particular step grant day,” said Jones.

Lieutenant Jones also says some of those high fatality zones in the county are at the intersection of 119 and 1284 near the Valero refinery and at 287 close to the cotton gin.