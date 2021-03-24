Grants from WT’s Center for the Study of the American West available for western researchers

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement by the University, applications are due April 16 for research support grants from West Texas A&M University’s Center for the Study of the American West.

Jo Stewart Randel Research Grants of up to $2,000 are, according to the University, available for faculty and undergraduate and graduate students from outside institutions who wish to travel to and conduct research on the WT campus, including at Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum and Cornette Library. Similar CSAW research grants also are available for WT faculty, staff and students.

The University said that for both categories of grants, projects from any disciplinary perspective should relate to the study of the American West.

“We are particularly interested in encouraging WT researchers to apply their expertise to the West and to think regionally. We are equally interested in encouraging researchers from elsewhere to come to WT in order to make use of our archival collections, particularly at Cornette and PPHM,” said Dr. Alex Hunt, CSAW director, Regents professor of English and the Vincent/Haley Endowed Professor of Western American Studies.

Past grants were noted as having funded a documentary showcasing oral histories from the Northern Cheyenne reservation in Montana, research into Charles Goodnight and Georgia O’Keeffe, and more.

“Applicants can request funding for research materials (books, reproduction fees, etc.), lodging, travel, meals, and other materials needed to conduct the proposed research.” said the announcement.

Such projects are claimed as in line with WT’s goal of becoming a Regional Research University, as laid out in the University’s long-term plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.