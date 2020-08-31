Grant to help Oldham County Airport finish pavement improvement

VEGA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — More than $700,000 is going to the Oldham County Airport.

It is partly through the CARES Act and the FAA Airport Improvement Program.

The federal grant is going to the design and completion of pavement improvement at the airport.

