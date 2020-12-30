Grandmother and granddaughter get COVID-19 vaccine together

CHILDRESS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Kitty Caroline Stuart, is 86-years-old and has been a fighter her entire life.

She has outlived her spouse, siblings, children and even a daughter in law. Recently, her only granddaughter made sure that she survived COVID-19.

“It was really important for me for both of us to get it and I’m getting tearful about it because we’ve seen how devastating this virus is,” Amanda Self, Administrator at Childress Healthcare Center, explained.

Self, works at the senior living facility in Childress where her grandmother lives.

According to Self she at times felt guilty for having been able to have this privilege that many were unable to.

“I feel extremely lucky to have been a nursing home administrator with my grandmother at my center with this pandemic. It was heartbreaking to watch families have to come to windows or see their loved ones through video chat,” Self stated.

After seeing new cases daily and deaths caused by the virus, both made the decision to get the vaccine.

“I’m very proud that she got it because I wouldn’t like for her to have it. She’s my only granddaughter,” Stuart said.

While speaking to KAMR Local 4’s Crystal Martinez both were smiling through their masks, and as far as side effects from the vaccine go they stated there were none for them.

“Our experience was great our arms were a little sore but today our arms are fine,” Self said.

Stuart encourages others to take the vaccine and she said she can not wait to meet her great-grandchild who was born this year.