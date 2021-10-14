Grand Jury indicts 3 Pampa men on drug-related charges

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Three Pampa men have been indicted by a Grand Jury on drug-related charges.

According to court documents, Tracy Cain, Jason Mulanax, and Erik Guiterrez were charged with 12 total counts, including possession of controlled substances and possession of firearms.

The three were arrested in September after the FBI joined the DEA and the Pampa Police Department for a joint operation.

During the operation, Officials with the United States Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Texas stated that large amounts of cocaine, methamphetamine, LSD, ecstasy and marijuana were recovered, as well as large amounts of money and firearms. Officials also said that Cain barricaded himself inside his home and refused to cooperate with officers.

Officials said they also found drugs, money, and firearms in the homes of both Gutierrez and Mulanax and added that both Gutierrez and Mulanax, who was previously identified as the alleged local Bandidos president, admitted to selling drugs and named Cain as their supplier.