Grammy’s Petting Farm gives options for interactive learning

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – For parents opting there children out of the classroom this year also comes the struggle of giving kids a recess or interactive learning experience.

KAMR Local Four’s Crystal Martinez, went to Grammy’s Petting Farm, to see what they are doing to give kids and parents a breathe of fresh air.

For parents looking to take a break from school work or try some hands on learning meeting a few animals is a great way to decompress and gain some knowledge doing it.

Parents and children are able to pet, learn, and even feed a few of the animals they meet.

Owner of Grammy’s Petting Farm, Tammy Heggie, said they have a lot to see and although it can be a fun everyone will leave with a little more knowledge than when they came in with.

“It depends on the preschool or the family and what they want. I’ve went into educational and how to make butter or just educate them on every single animal it just depends on the attention span of the children,” Heggie explained.

Those who want to do school work at the farm there is a new addition to the farm just for that.

According to Heggie they recently got a bus for students to be able to sit in and get out of the sun and do school work, color, or eat a snack before the day is done.

People are encouraged people to bring carrots and apples since all of the animals can eat those.

Since COVID-19 restrictions are still in place appointments have to be made before a visit and only small groups and private tours are being done right now to ensure safety.