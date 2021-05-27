Severe Weather Tools

Interactive Radar

Video Forecast

Live Weather Cameras

Download Weather App

Graduation ceremony for Palo Duro High School at Dick Bivins stadium

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — High Plains Seniors continue to walk the stage for graduation.

Tonight was the graduation ceremony for Palo Duro High School at Dick Bivins Stadium.

All of us here at MyHighPlains.com would like to say congratulations to you all as you go on to the next thing.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss