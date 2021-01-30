Gracie’s Project teams up with Coffee Memorial Blood Center for blood drive

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Saturday at PetSmart, Gracie’s Project held a blood drive with Coffee Memorial Blood Center and their Bloodmobile.

Loretta Tebeest, founder of Gracie’s Project said the reason they did this blood drive was to give back to the community, especially during this difficult time and with blood being in high demand due to COVID-19.

Tebeest said over the course of the blood drive, they were booked all the way through with appointments and they even had a few walk-ins. Tebeest said she would like to hopefully do this blood drive again after the turn out they had today.

“It’s just our way of supporting the community and giving back to something in the community because there are so many people in need of blood. It’s in such dire need right now and all the illnesses and we thought it would be a good time to do that,” said Tebeest.

On top of the blood drive, Gracie’s Project was also doing pet adoptions inside PetSmart.

Gracie’s project added they are also doing their Valentine’s Day program in which you can sponsor an animal for $10.

Gracies project is a local non-profit organization dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating animals in the Texas Panhandle who would otherwise be at high risk of euthanasia.