Gracie’s Project offers tips on those getting pets this holiday season

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — When it comes to the holidays, you want to get the perfect gift for that relative or special someone in your life.

Stacia Merriett, a board member with Gracie’s Project said some people who get pets like dogs and cats for the holidays as gifts don’t realize the responsibility an animal can bring.

Merriett said often times these pets end up becoming strays, go to the pound, or are eventually rehomed to another family.

She said there are many reasons people give up pets given to them as gifts.

In some cases, that person doesn’t have enough time, their pet requires too much training, or the owner can’t leave their pet at home alone.

“They have to get to know you. No matter if it’s a puppy or if it’s a full-grown dog, they have to have training, they have to have some time. They have to get adjusted to everything. It’s new for them too,” said Merriett.

Merriett said doing your research is key before buying any type of animal for your home, especially as a gift this Christmas.

Merriett said for all pets they adopt out at Gracie’s Project, they always conduct a phone interview first to make sure that the pet is a good fit for that family.

Merriett said for pets adopted out of Gracie’s Project, if they are adopted out and the family can’t keep it, they will always take it back into the rescue.