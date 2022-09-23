AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Gracie’s Project helping local seniors with a low-cost shot clinic for their pets.

The first clinic will be held on Oct. 1 at the Wesley Community Center at 1615 S Roberts. It will from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The non-profit said they are going to take the shot clinic into communities that need them the most The plan is to hold the clinic twice a month.

For the upcoming holiday season, Gracie’s Project said the money from the clinics will be used to help the elderly spay and neuter their pets.

“Our elderly community is probably some of the most underserved that we have because you have people who can’t get out and they love their dogs just as much as you and I do. So it’s very important to help them as much as we can. At Gracie’s Project, we’re very blessed to have a wonderful following, the community helps us. So we’re always looking for ways to give back and this is a wonderful community to give back to,” said Cheryl Goswick, a volunteer with Gracie’s Project.

Gracie’s Project will be offering Parvo shots and microchips for $10 each.