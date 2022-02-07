AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Gracie’s Project currently has 160 dogs in its care, and with that comes a lot of food.

Recently, Gracie’s Project lost its food donor and they are no longer able to get food donated to them.

Since losing that food donor, a board member with Gracie’s Project, Stacia Merriett said the organization is now looking at food sponsors.

Merriett said they are trying to partner with other organizations or companies.

“So the sponsorship, what we are looking for, is so we can guarantee that month’s food is, because a single bag is not going to feed 100 dogs, unfortunately, so with partnerships we want to confirm that month is covered for our dogs,” said Merriett.

She added it is about 18 hundred dollars for a sponsorship for a month’s worth of food.

She said currently they have until March covered when it comes to their food supply, and they are looking at getting the rest of the year covered.

“We are trying to get April through the rest of the year because these kids like everybody else need to eat every day or should eat every day. There is some on the street that don’t get that, unfortunately,” said Merriett.

Merriett said so far they have made two partnerships in getting food sponsors.

One of those sponsors, Terry Hawthorne said he and others in the community are stepping up and filling a need.

“They really need a trailer load of food to take care of these animals and we’re not able to secure that for them anymore, so we are trying to help with the partnership and terry Hawthorne state farm was proud to be the kinda the first sponsor to kickstart this project for a year and secure other sponsorships whether it’s for the full month or partial month. One bag of food at a time, if we need to,” added Hawthorne.

Hawthorne said you can donate bags of food at his State Farm office, through Belmar Bakery, and added other State Farm agents in town can get you in contact with Gracie’s Project on how you can participate.

Merriett added individuals can also donate single bags of food as well.

To learn more about Gracie’s Project and how you can help, we provided a link here.