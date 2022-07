AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— Gracie’s Project hosted their “Lost Paws Memorial 5k and 1 mile” at 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 9 at Stephen F. Austin Park.

Proceeds from the event went to support Gracie’s Project, which is a local organization that helps save stray animals. They provide spay/neuter services, shots, vet care housing, and other pet essentials.