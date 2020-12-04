Gracie’s Project gives two paws up to community for making Christmas come early for rescue animals

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Gracie’s Project is saying thank you to those in the community who made Christmas come early this year.

“I probably might get a little emotional because it is a big gift for all of our babies,” Stacia Merriett, Adoption Specialist at Gracie’s Project, stated.

The big gift turned out to be nearly $10,000 given by those in the High Plains area.

“We have a new building that we’re trying to finish, that we keep asking for help with, kennels, you know indoor-outdoor facilities. Right now they’re in a small little building and you know this is our overflow,” Merriett, said.

Currently, the rescue houses more than 200 dogs and cats with space filling up. With another location being made it will allow them to give the animals more room.



“One of our volunteers has sheltered our overflow for us for close to a year now and we decided we have to make that a bigger facility because they are crammed,” Merriett, said.

The rescue hopes to make things easier for both the animals and volunteers.

According to Merriet, they are hoping this will be the holiday gift that keeps on giving.

“We’re always excited when Christmas comes up because that could possibly mean that more of our animals find homes which I’d great because then we can help more,” Merriet said.

The rescue wants to remind people that the dogs and cats at Gracie’s Project will not be given to just anyone but rather an extensive interview has to be conducted to see if you and the pet make a good fit for one another.

If you can not adopt but still want to lend a hand you are able to donate toys, treats, and other items.