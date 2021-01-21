Gracie’s Project Blood Drive coming Saturday, Jan. 30

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Sponsored by PetSmart, the Gracie’s Project Blood Drive has been announced for Saturday, Jan. 30, from Noon to 4 p.m.

The Bloodmobile, said the Organization, will be outside at PetSmart on Soncy Road.

Appointments can be scheduled by calling 806-331-8833 or online at yourbloodinstitute.org.

According to the announcement, all donors will receive a 2021 long sleeve t-shirt while supplies last, and a free pass to Escape the Trap House.

“Appointments preferred to help with social distancing.” stated the announcement, “Walk-ins accepted as schedule allows.”

Masks will also be required during the event.