Grace Church to host Fall Festival for all ages

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Grace Church said it will have a Fall Festival for all ages to enjoy. The event will be held at the church from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 27. There will be food trucks, carnival games, a play area, a mini trunkless “Trunk or Treat” and the famous Oscar Myer Wienermobile.

The church announced among the local food trucks to be installed at its parking lot are Cocina On The Go, Stix, Pizzeria Nomas, Cheescake HSTL, Kona Ice, and more. Additionally, the 27-foot long Wienermobile and the Oscar Myer Hotdoggers will be handing out Wiener Whistles. Those attending will also have the chance to take pictures in front of the decorated giant machine.

Inside of the building, the church said there will be free carnival games for chances to win prizes and raffle tickets. Items to be raffled include a 2021 iPad, Air Pods Pros, and a $100 gift card. The raffle will happen at 8:45 and the winner must be present in order to win. Children will be allowed to trade tickets for some prizes from the Fall Festival Kids Store.

The children’s play area will have inflatable bouncers and a mini-maze, and kids will also have the chance to gather more tickets while playing, according to the church.

In 2021, Grace Church said they were unable to have their annual Church in the Park usually held at Sam Houston Park. The church added the event was canceled in 2020 as well due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Similarly, they said the 2021 Trunk or Treat also faced challenges, and the Fall Festival will help them give back to the community.

“We are excited that activity has returned to some sense of normalcy,” said Pastor Bill Gehm, Senior Pastor, “It’s important that the community around this building feel the love of Jesus Christ, and this Fall Festival will give us the opportunity.”