Grabert, other alleged ‘Hogg Life’ gang members plead guilty to federal drug charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo locals were among a group to plead guilty after an undercover drug investigation led to the arrests of nine alleged “Hogg Life” gang members. Out of the nine arrested and indicted, court documents described six total plea deals submitted. Of the six plea deals, five defendants were reported to be from Amarillo.

The plea deals, according to federal court documents:

Demarcus Dave “Rackz” Grabert – Charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, two counts of distribution of Psilocin, one count of distribution of marijuana, and one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Grabert pleaded guilty to Psilocin possession, and possession with the intent to distribute.

Ashton Andrew "Trayo" Burns – Charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Burns pleaded guilty on a count of possessing marijuana.

Doshon Lee "Nolia Boy Tat" Johnson – Charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and one count of distribution of psilocin. Johnson pleaded guilty to Psilocin possession, and possession with the intent to distribute.

Andre Shemar Lewis – Charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Lewis pleaded guilty to possessing marijuana with the intent to distribute.

Chandler Geveon "Lil Chan" Smith – Charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. Smith pleaded guilty to possessing marijuana with the intent to distribute.

Tremayne Devante "T-watt" Watson – Charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, one count of distribution of psilocin, one count of distribution of marijuana, and one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Watson pleaded guilty to possessing marijuana with the intent to distribute.

The entire group of nine was indicted in June after several were arrested in a “multi-pronged operation” that police reported recovered nearly a kilogram of bulk marijuana, multiple grams of psilocybin (hallucinogenic mushrooms), oxycontin, alprazolam, four pistols, and more than $17,000 in cash.













The investigation into the group began in 2018 and, according to reports from the Amarillo Police Department, discovered the Crips gang group “Hogg Life” was involved in drug trafficking operations that stretched across the country and were facilitated through Snapchat, under brand names such as “Dank of America” and locally “No Boof.”

