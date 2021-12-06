Governor’s Community Achievement Awards applications open

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Announced by Keep Texas Beautiful, partnering with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), applications for the Governor’s Community Achievement Awards (GCAA) in Texas will open Jan. 4.

Aiming to credit Texas communities for “outstanding overall community improvement efforts,” the organizations said that in 2022, 10 winning communities will share $2 million in landscaping awards from TxDOT. The funds would be awarded based on population size, and used for landscaping projects along local rights-of-way.

According to Keep Texas Beautiful and TxDOT, communities will be judged based on environmental program achievements in seven areas:

Community Leadership and Coordination

Public Awareness

Environmental Education & Youth Engagement

Beautification and Community Improvement

Litter Prevention and Cleanup

Solid Waste Management

Litter Law and Illegal Dumping Enforcement

Any community in Texas can win, according to the organizations.

Alongside announcing the applications’ opening day, the organizations noted a few updates to the 2022 GCAA application. Among these updates were:

Slight changes to former questions “for consistency and clarity”

Increased word counts for select questions based on feedback from previous applications

Beginning with first place place GCAA winners in 2020, “winners will not be eligible to place in GCAA again for the next four years (this was previously three years).” “For example, first place GCAA winners in 2020 will not be able to achieve first, second or third place until 2025. However, all first-place winners from 2016-2019 are eligible to place three years after their win. See the chart below for reference.”



The application period is expected to close at 5 p.m. CST on Feb. 17, 2022.