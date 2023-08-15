AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Governor Greg Abbott has made an appointment to the 47th Judicial District in Potter County following the Retirement of retired District Attorney Randall Sims in June.

Abbott has appointed acting District Attorney Jason Herring as District Attorney of the 47th Judicial District in Potter County to fill the seat until the term expires on Dec. 31, 2024.

According to a news release, Herring took on the role of acting 47th District Attorney, until the official appointment, following Sims’ retirement. Herring has served as the First Assistant District Attorney for the 47th Judicial District since 2013.

“When I came to Amarillo to start work as an assistant county attorney prosecuting misdemeanor offenses for the Potter County Attorney’s Office Criminal Division, I quickly found that prosecution was my calling in the Law. Serving my community as a prosecutor has been the most challenging and rewarding experience in my professional life,” said Herring. “I am very humbled and grateful to Governor Abbott for appointing me to the Office of District Attorney for the 47th Judicial District of Texas and allowing me the opportunity to continue to serve the citizens of Potter and Armstrong Counties.