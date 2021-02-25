Governor Greg Abbott announces statewide “Save Our Seniors” initiative to vaccinate homebound seniors

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s visit to Corpus Christi, he announced the statewide Save Our Seniors initiative to vaccinate homebound seniors across Texas.

“The state will deploy more than 1,100 National Guard across the state to help communities vaccinate home bound seniors,” said Governor Abbott.

The Texas Governor sharing that his initiative to get COVID-19 vaccinations to homebound seniors will begin next week.

Governor Abbott explained, “Initially we thought that for the first week, we would have about 8,000 vaccines to administer. Because of the approval of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, it may turn out to be 2, 3 or 4 times that amount of vaccine that will be available.” He continued that the State of Texas will look to ensure the medical qualifications of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine are appropriate for the senior population.

In addition, the Governor said this will be a statewide team effort.

“We will work with programs like local fire departments. Like nurses that visit homes. So- and nonprofit organizations, like Meals on Wheels. These groups will work, or they do work with homebound seniors every day.”

He later explained that he mentioned these groups in particular, as they can help the state identify where homebound seniors are, who have not yet received a vaccine.

In today’s press conference in Corpus Christi, Governor Abbott stated that as of yesterday, about 40% of all seniors 65 and older in Texas have received at least one vaccine. The Governor continued to share that the goal by the end of next week is to have that number up to 50% of seniors having a vaccination.

As for the Texas Panhandle, Amarillo Public Health Director, Casie Stoughton stated, “The Amarillo Public Health Department is excited about the opportunity to participate in this statewide program to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to some of our most vulnerable residents – homebound seniors. APHD and our many partners who are helping us in the success of our COVID-19 vaccination walk-in clinic at the Amarillo Civic Center are in the process of finalizing how this program will operate in the Amarillo area. This will be another valuable resource in reducing the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”