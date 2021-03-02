Governor Abbott’s Executive Order GA-34 to allow all businesses and facilities to return to 100% capacity

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Order (GA-34), all businesses and facilities in state will be allowed to return to 100% capacity, starting next Wednesday.

Just like everywhere else in the state of Texas, this will greatly impact local businesses, restaurants, and bars.

When speaking with Macaroni Joe’s General Manager, Chris Hazel, he explained that this will be a good thing for not only his restaurant, but for all businesses.

As for changes to come to Macaroni Joe’s, following this executive order, Hazel shared that the main thing will be putting their tables back to the way they were before the pandemic limitations started, and lifting the six foot separation between the tables.

Additionally, Jorge Albarran, owner of Jorge’s Mexican Bar and Grill, shared that there are a number of things that will not be changing.

“The plastic dividers I’ve got on the tables…. they’re going to stay forever, and I got our dividers and I’m not taking them down. I’m going to leave it up the way they are, so people get more privacy and don’t eat on top of each other. So they can be more safe for them, the customers, and be safe for us,” said Albarran.

Albarran continued that his restaurant will continue to sanitize the tables, menus, and shakers like they have done before.

As for masks, both Jorge’s Bar and Grill and Macaroni Joe’s say they are not requiring customers to wear a mask. However, as for their employees, both establishments add that they are still thinking over whether masks will be a requirement or not.