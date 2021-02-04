Governor Abbott, TDEM deploy state mobile vaccine teams to five underserved counties this week

AUSTIN — Today, Governor Greg Abbott announced that the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), in partnership with the Texas Military Department, is deploying State Mobile Vaccination Teams to five additional underserved counties this week: Motley, Glasscock, Kenedy, Terrell, and McMullen.

According to the Office of the Governor, SMVTs previously deployed to DeWitt, Marion, Real, Sherman, and Starr counties last week as part of the State Mobile Vaccine Pilot Program, where they vaccinated over 550 Texans.

“Thank you to our partners at TDEM, TMD, the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension for working together to ensure underserved counties have access to COVID-19 vaccines,” said Governor Abbott. “The State Mobile Vaccine Pilot Program is an important part of our work to get more vaccines in arms and ensure the health and safety of our communities.”