Governor Abbott takes action to expand nursing workforce

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Governor Greg Abbott today, March 21, lifted multiple regulations to help meet Texas’ needs for nurses due to the COVID-19 virus.

According to the Governor Abbotts press release, the following is being done to expand the workforce:

Allowing temporary permit extensions to practice for graduate nurses and graduate vocational nurses who have yet to take the licensing exam.

Allowing students in their final year of nursing school to meet their clinical objectives by exceeding the 50% limit on simulated experiences.

Allowing nurses with inactive licenses or retired nurses to reactivate their licenses.

Governor Abbott in the press release said, “In the coming weeks and months, Texas will continue to see a growing need for medical professionals to help us respond to these unique and challenging times,” “With these actions, Texas is taking an important step to meet that need. Nurses are essential to our ability to test for this virus, provide care for COVID-19 patients, and to continue providing other essential health care services. Suspending these regulations will allow us to bring additional skilled nurses into the workforce to assist with our efforts and enhance our COVID-19 response.”