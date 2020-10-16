Governor Abbott sends State resources to Amarillo to help COVID-19 Response

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Governor Greg Abbott has announced that the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) and the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) have surged medical personnel, supplies, and personal protective equipment (PPE) to the Panhandle area in order to assist hospitals with their COVID-19 response.

DSHS has deployed 171 medical personnel, and an additional 100 personnel will arrive this weekend. It has also deployed 100 IV pumps, 56 ventilators, and 25 oxygen concentrators.

The Amarillo area will be one of the main focuses of this effort due to the recent spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations. This week, the area returned to the ‘Red’ COVID-19 Stress Status after the Area Hospitalization Rate reached over 12%.

“As the Amarillo and Lubbock communities see a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations, the State of Texas is providing support to hospitals throughout these two regions,” said Governor Abbott. “The additional medical personnel, supplies, and PPE surged to the Panhandle and South Plains will help these communities care for patients and contain the spread of this virus.”

