AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Governor Greg Abbott spoke on the accomplishments of the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo.

Abbott was at an event endorsing the re-election campaign of state representatives when he spoke on the vet school.

He spoke about the benefits the school has not only for the region but for the state.

“That helps the cattle industry the livestock industry it helps your economy out here. Here is the point, every region of the state including Lubbock Texas helps power our economy” said Abbott.

The governor also spoke about the bill allocating funds to help boost higher education in Texas universities.