Governor Abbott recognizes 68 Texas students named ‘National Cyber Scholars’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today, May 24, Governor Greg Abbot congratulated the 68 Texas high school students named “National Cyber Scholars’ which is created to “evaluate aptitude in combating cyber threats,” according to a press release from the office of Governor Abbott.

The National Cyber Scholarship Foundation (NCSF), is a 48-hour competition that offers 600 college scholarships to the top-ranking competitors, and according to the release, Texas was ranked first in the nation for the number of winners. These students won a $2,500 scholarship each and an invitation to take part in the Cyber Foundations Academy — a multi-week training and certification course.

The release stated that there are many qualifications for the National Cyber Scholarship Competition including, Cyberstart America, a free online program that helps students find their interest in cybersecurity and develop their skills which Gov. Abbott announced a Texas partnership with in Nov.

“Congratulations to the 68 Texas high school students who have been named National Cyber Scholars by the NCSF,” said Governor Abbott. “Cybersecurity is one of the most important fields in our nation today, and I am proud of these Texas students for tackling this critical issue by showcasing their exceptional skills and talent throughout this competition. You make Texas proud.”

The local high school students named “National Cyber Scholars,” along with 65 other are the following: