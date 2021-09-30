Governor Abbott, HHSC announce extension of emergency SNAP benefits for October

AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Governor Greg Abbott announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing almost $294 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of October to help more than 1.4 million Texas households.

The emergency food benefits come as the state continues its response to COVID-19 said the office of the governor.

“Thank you to the USDA for authorizing these crucial benefits for more than 1.4 million Texas households,” said Governor Abbott. “These emergency benefits will ensure that Texans can continue to put nutritious food on the table for their families.”

HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size, and all SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments. This additional emergency allotment should appear in recipients’ accounts by October 31.