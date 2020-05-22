Governor Abbott discusses UIL starting summer activities

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After Governor Abbots most recent executive order

the Texas UIL said it was working on allowing schools to begin summer activities soon.

The UIL issued a statement on its Twitter page that said it was aware of Governor Abbott’s recent announcements and they were working with state officials to get summer activities started up soon.

UIL is aware of Gov. Abbott’s May 18 announcement and is actively working with appropriate state officials to allow schools to begin limited summer strength & conditioning and marching band activities on June 8. Once finalized, details will be released to schools. — Texas UIL (@uiltexas) May 19, 2020

The UIL specified in their tweet, the activities would be limited and they would be for summer strength and conditioning as well as for marching band.

Governor Abbott talked with us today about what his recent order allowing for summer sporting camps to re-open starting May 31 could mean for Texas UIL high school activities.

Governor Abbott said, “They were going through their evaluation phases about what they will, and may not be able to get done right now. I would expect an update from the UIL later this week or early next week about what they are planning on allowing to be done.”

The UIL specified in their tweet that the activities would likely start on June 8.

The UIL also sent out a statement to Texas superintendents, letting them know that as soon as they have details regarding their plan, it would release them.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: