AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Wednesday, Governor Greg Abbott announced the U.S. Small Business Administration approved his request for a disaster declaration for communities in parts of the Texas Panhandle including Potter, Armstrong, Carson, Deaf Smith, Moore, Oldham, and Randall counties following severe weather.

According to Abbott, the SBA disaster declaration will aim to “help ensure Northwest Texas communities impacted by severe flooding continue to receive the assistance needed to rebuild and recover.”

“I thank the Texas Division of Emergency Management for working with the U.S. Small Business Administration to determine that eligibility requirements were met for Potter County and surrounding counties. The State of Texas continues to work with our local and federal partners to provide all available support and assistance to homeowners and businesses as they recover from this severe flooding,” said Abbott.

The disaster declaration follows severe flooding that was caused by heavy rainfall that started on May 27 said the news release from the office of the Governor.

The news release said the SBA’s Physical Disaster Loan Program for homes and businesses, as well as its Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program, will now be available to “Texas communities impacted by these storms.”

According to the news release, an analysis of damage sustained in impacted communities and reviews of disaster damage information self-reported by Texans through the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) surveys verified that Potter County met the federally required thresholds for SBA assistance.

Application and information for the SBA loan can be found on the U.S. Small Business Administration website. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.

The completed loan applications may also be submitted to SBA’s Processing and Disbursement Center, located at 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, Texas, 76155.