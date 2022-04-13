AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — The nominations for the 2022 Star of Texas Awards, which honors service members who were seriously injured or killed in the line of duty, are now open, the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Wednesday.

Nominations, according to Abbott’s office, can also be made for private citizens who were seriously injured or killed while “aiding or attempting to aid a peace officer, firefighter or emergency medical first responder in the performance of their duties.” Nominations are due to the Office of the Governor by June 15.

“The annual Star of Texas Awards showcases the bravery and selfless leadership of our peace officers, firefighters, and emergency medical first responders who were tragically injured or killed in the line of duty,” Abbott said in the release. “These awards allow Texans to show our gratitude to those who serve and recognize the heroes who put their lives on the line every day to protect our communities.”

The critical incident must have happened between September 1, 2003 and June 15, 2022 for a nominee to be eligible for the 2022 Star of Texas Awards, said Abbott’s office.

The nomination form can be found on the Office of the Governor’s website.