AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Governor Greg Abbott announced 14 Fund for Veterans’ Assistance grants totaling over $3.6 million were awarded Wednesday to 11 organizations in areas of the state including the Panhandle.

The grants that were awarded today to area Veterans’ organizations include:

Family Support Services of Amarillo, Inc.: $265,000 grant for support services

$265,000 grant for support services Panhandle Community Services: $500,000 grant for home modification $200,000 grant for financial assistance



“These funds for Veterans’ Assistance grants will support our veterans and their families in the Panhandle and Concho Valley by helping expand critical services they need in their communities,” said Abbott

Other organizations in the state that received grants include:

Central Texas Opportunities, Inc.: $300,000 grant for financial assistance

$300,000 grant for financial assistance Concho Valley Center For Human Advancement: $300,000 grant for financial assistance

$300,000 grant for financial assistance Concho Valley Community Action Agency: $300,000 grant for financial assistance

$300,000 grant for financial assistance Hale County Meals on Wheels, Inc.: $80,000 grant for support services

$80,000 grant for support services Lubbock Regional MHMR Center: $235,000 grant for peer support services $255,000 grant for financial assistance

Refuge Services, Inc.: $200,000 grant for clinical counseling

$200,000 grant for clinical counseling Rolling Plains Management Corporation: $200,000 grant for home modification $300,000 grant for financial assistance

Rusted and Weathered, Inc.: $30,000 grant for home modification

$30,000 grant for home modification West Texas Counseling & Guidance: $500,000 grant for clinical counseling

According to the governor’s office, the grants are part of the Texas Veterans Commission’s (TVC) Big Check Tour.

The governor’s office said funding for these grants is primarily generated by the Texas Lottery Commission’s games designated for veteran support. Other sources of funding for the grants come from individual donation options on driver’s licenses, licenses to carry a handgun, outdoor recreation licenses for hunting and fishing, and vehicle registrations.

Veterans needing assistance can find the organizations providing help in their area and how to contact them here.