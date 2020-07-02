Gov. Lujan Grisham, New Mexico health officials provide update on COVID-19 efforts

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham speaks about the uptick in confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state and her decision to hold off on opening more of the economy during a news conference at the state Capitol on Thursday, June 25, 2020. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal via AP)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The governor and top health officials gave a grim update Wednesday about the coronavirus in the state, adding we’re in real danger of moving backward like other states that have had to shut down businesses again because of a spike in cases.

The next phase of reopening the state will be on hold for at least the next two weeks while officials work to review more data.

“Any businesses that have not been allowed to reopen are not going to get to open,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said.

Through July 15, all restrictions and occupancy limits remain in place, and there is a mandatory 14-day quarantine for all out-of-state visitors who fly or drive. Also today, mandatory masks will be strongly enforced in the state, or violators will be given a $100 fine.

Human Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase said he’s concerned that for the first time, there’s a boost in cases in nearly every region of the state.

He’s reminding people not to travel, if possible, with about 10-percent of total positive cases being New Mexicans who have traveled out of state. Another 9 percent of cases are coming from people who have traveled from out of state, he added.

“I don’t think there’s anywhere you could fly nonstop to that doesn’t have a rapidly increasing number of cases,” Dr. Scrase explained.

Officials said they’re also seeing a spike in the number of cases in children with a 27-percent increase, or about 350 more positive cases, in just the past week.

As for testing in the state, Cabinet Secretary Kathy Kunkel said New Mexico is focusing on rapid response tests for essential workers, last week doubling the number of tests given.

The governor said officials will review this latest update in a week.

