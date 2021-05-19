Gov. Greg Abbott signs ‘The Texas Heartbeat Act,’ SB 8, by Sen. Bryan Hughes

Texas Governor Greg Abbott prepares to deliver his State of the State speech at Visionary Fiber Technologies outside Lockhart, TX. Abbott is proposing expansion of telemedicine and increased broadband access for rural Texans among other policies. (Bob Daemmrich for Nexstar)

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Governor Greg Abbott, joined by Senator Bryan Hughes (R-Tyler), signed The Heartbeat Act, SB 8, today, May 19, which protects unborn children by prohibiting an abortion once a heartbeat is detected, according to a news release from the office of the Senate of Texas.

Senator Hughes issued the following statement:

“The Heartbeat is the universal sign of life. Senate Bill 8 recognizes the beauty and significance of that heartbeat. I was honored to carry this bill in the Senate and I am so thankful to Representative Slawson for her skillful stewardship in the Texas House.

I thank Governor Abbott, Lt. Governor Patrick, Speaker Phelan, and Chairman Cain for their unrelenting commitment to the sanctity of life.

The Texas Heartbeat Act is the most powerful pro-life legislation in Texas history and will stand as a model for the country. Texas has made it very clear, if a Texan’s heartbeat is detected, his or her life will be protected.”