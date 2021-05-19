Gov. Greg Abbott signs ‘The Texas Heartbeat Act,’ SB 8, by Sen. Bryan Hughes

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Governor Greg Abbott, joined by Senator Bryan Hughes (R-Tyler), signed The Heartbeat Act, SB 8, today, May 19, which protects unborn children by prohibiting an abortion once a heartbeat is detected, according to a news release from the office of the Senate of Texas.
Senator Hughes issued the following statement:
“The Heartbeat is the universal sign of life. Senate Bill 8 recognizes the beauty and significance of that heartbeat. I was honored to carry this bill in the Senate and I am so thankful to Representative Slawson for her skillful stewardship in the Texas House.
I thank Governor Abbott, Lt. Governor Patrick, Speaker Phelan, and Chairman Cain for their unrelenting commitment to the sanctity of life.
The Texas Heartbeat Act is the most powerful pro-life legislation in Texas history and will stand as a model for the country. Texas has made it very clear, if a Texan’s heartbeat is detected, his or her life will be protected.”
