Gov. Greg Abbott holds up a mask during a video in which he announced a statewide mask mandate for Texas, on July 2, 2020. (Gov. Abbott Press Office)

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Governor Greg Abbott’s trip to Hutchinson County is canceled.

Governor Abbott originally planned to visit Borger on Tuesday.

According to Governor Abbotts campaign it was cancelled because of his COVID-19 diagnosis.

The Hutchinson County Republican Party said they plan to reschedule his trip next month.