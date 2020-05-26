Gov. Abbott traveling to Amarillo tomorrow, providing update on surge response efforts

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, delivers remarks during a press conference on April 21, 2020, updating the public on the state’s response to COVID-19. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Gov. Greg Abbott will be traveling to Amarillo on Wednesday, May 27 to give an update on the surge response efforts in the Amarillo area.

The governor will be joined by the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd, Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson, and Amarillo Public Health Director Casie Stoughton.

Gov. Abbott will also meet with Amarillo officials, as well as State Senator Kel Seliger and State Representatives Four Price, John Smithee, and Ken King.

The governor’s press conference will be broadcast live on KAMR Local 4, Fox 14, and here on MyHighPlains.com at 2 p.m.

