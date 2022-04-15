AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine announced they will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate its new facilities with guest speakers including Texas Governor Greg Abbott. The event is set to start at 2 p.m. on April 22 at The School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo.

Texas Tech officials report The School of Veterinary Medicine is a $90 million facility and will be the first new veterinary program established in the state of Texas in more than a century.

The ribbon-cutting will celebrate the school’s completed facilities with the community, donors, Texas Tech officials, elected leaders, and veterinarians from Texas along with those who have contributed to the facility’s completion.

Scheduled speakers include:

Governor Greg Abbott

Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec

Texas Tech University System Board of Regents Chairman J. Michael Lewis

Chancellor Tedd L. Mitchell

Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson

School of Veterinary Medicine Dean Guy Loneragan

Veterinary student Cassidy Snow

For more information on the ceremony and how to stream the event, visit here.