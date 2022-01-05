Gov. Abbott, TDEM ready resources for potential wildfire weather throughout Texas

Wildfires begin across the Panhandle and mingle with high winds and thick dust through the air, Dec. 15.

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s office announced Wednesday the Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM) will have resources ready for elevated fire status in multiple regions of the state, including the Texas Panhandle, through the end of the week.

According to a news release from the office, the TDEM will ready resources for elevated fire weather for the Texas Panhandle, the South Plains, the Hill Country as well as West Texas through the end of the week, focusing their efforts on Saturday. Officials state that the combination of elevated fire weather, paired with dry vegetation, will increase the potential for wildfire activity.

“Texas has readied resources ahead of wildfire threats in several communities over the next few days,” Abbott said in the release. “We will continue to work closely with local officials to make sure they have the resources they need to keep people safe, and I encourage Texans to pay attention to any new weather developments as well as the guidance of their local leaders.”

According to the release, the following resources have been deployed by the Texas A&M Forest Service in preparation for the next few days: