AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Governor Greg Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to prepare state resources to activate in anticipation of increased fire weather conditions in the state through the weekend, according to a news release from the Office of the Governor.

The news release states that according to Texas A&M Forest Service, warming and dry conditions are creating areas of dry to critically dry vegetation in the state with the potential for significant wildfires to occur through the weekend.

A strong upper-level storm approaching the state over the weekend will produce elevated to critical fire weather including above normal temperatures and increased wind speeds, which will increase the potential for large wildfires. Greatest impacts are expected for the areas of the Texas Panhandle and West Texas, encompassing Amarillo, San Angelo, Abilene, Wichita Falls, and potentially the Hill Country said Texas A&M Forest Service.

“The State of Texas is assisting our communities that face the potential for wildfires by coordinating with local partners and monitoring fire and weather conditions to ensure resources are readily available,” said Abbott.

According to the news release, Texas A&M Forest Service is readying 7 strike teams from the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) that include approximately 175 firefighters and 35 fire engines. The Texas A&M Forest Service has fully staffed task forces across the state with additional personnel and equipment for support. Fireline supervisors, command staff, and incident commanders with advanced qualifications are placed across the state to respond. Aviation resources are also prepositioned across Texas for a quicker response, including two large air tankers, nine single-engine air tankers, three air attack platforms, two Type 1 helicopters, and two type 3 helicopters. Emergency Medical Task Force (EMTF) Wildland Fire Support resources are on standby to be deployed if necessary.

More information can be found at ready.gov/wildfires or tfsweb.tamu.edu.