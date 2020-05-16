Gov. Abbott provides details on COVID-19 plan in Amarillo

Gov. Greg Abbott has announced a strike force in charge of making steps toward reopening the Texas economy. Photo credit: Miguel Gutierrez/POOL via The Texas Tribune

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Governor Greg Abbott released a statement about the containment plan for the outbreak of COVID-19 in Amarillo.

After more than 700 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Amarillo on Friday, Governor Abbott responded on Saturday with details.

On May 4, Abbott deployed a Surge Response team to help contain the spread, beginning by testing employees in meat packing plants.

Abbott said, “As Texas continues ramping up its testing capabilities, there will be an increase in positive cases as the state targets the most high-risk areas: nursing homes, meat packing plants and jails. That is exactly why I established Surge Response Teams. By immediately deploying resources and supplies to these high risk areas, we will identify the positive cases, isolate the individuals and ensure any outbreak is quickly contained, which is the strategy being deployed in Amarillo.”

The Surge Response Team in Amarillo included a Medical Incident Support Team personnel from the Texas Emergency Medical Task Force and 70 members of the Texas National Guard.

Gov. Abbott said plants with widespread outbreaks have temporarily shut down for thorough disinfection.

He said for people who cannot otherwise isolate are offered area hotels, and DSHS is maintaining an alternate care site for patients who do not need to be hospitalized.

For the Amarillo Region Healthcare facilities, they have 516 hospital beds available, 236 surge beds available, and 110 ventilators available, with the ability to add more.

You can read the full statement below.