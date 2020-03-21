Gov. Abbott postpones primary runoff election due to COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Governor Greg Abbott has postponed the runoff primary election until July 14, 2020, making that proclamation on Friday.

The runoff will be on the same day as the special election for Texas State Senate District 14.

The runoff election was originally scheduled for May 26 but has been postponed in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

A release from Gov. Abbott reads in part:

The postponement of this election serves to help fulfill the Governor’s recent executive orders mandating certain obligations for Texans that are aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19, including the encouragement of social distancing. Holding the runoff in May would cause the congregation of large gatherings of people in confined spaces and cause numerous election workers to come into close proximity with others. This would threaten the health and safety of many Texans. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Gov. Abbott said early voting for the postponed runoff primary election will begin Monday, July 6, 2020.