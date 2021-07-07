Gov. Abbott appoints Amarillo officer to Texas Violent Gang Task Force

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Amarillo Police Department Patrolman Susan Dorris to the Texas Violent Gang Task Force.

Described by the Office of the Governor, the task force is meant to form “strategic partnerships among local, state, and federal criminal justice, juvenile justice, and correctional agencies to better enable those agencies to take a proactive stance towards tracking gang activity and the growth and spread of gangs statewide.”

Dorris, as described by the announcement, is a Patrolman at the Amarillo Police Department and claims 25 years of experience in law enforcement. With 14 years of experience as a Patrolman, Dorris is a former member of the Texas Narcotic Officer Association, Texas Gang Investigators Association, Texas School Safety Center, and Student Crime Stoppers Amarillo.

Currently, Dorris was described by the announcement as a volunteer with the Panhandle Angels Foundation, Special Olympics, and Bridge Child Advocacy Center. She previously volunteered with Habitat for Humanity. Dorris graduated from Amarillo College with an Associate Degree and received a bachelor’s and master’s degrees from West Texas A&M University.