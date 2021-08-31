Gov. Abbot issues statement after passing of Senate Bill 1

AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Governor Greg Abbott has released a statement after the passage of Senate Bill 1.

“Protecting the integrity of our elections is critical in the state of Texas, which is why I made election integrity an emergency item during the 87th Legislative Session. I thank Senator Brian Hughes, Representative Andrew Murr, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, and Speaker Dade Phelan for stepping up to ensure that this bill made it to the finish line during the second special session,” said Abbott.

Senate Bill 1 prohibits drive-through voting, and bans the distribution of unsolicited applications for mail-in ballots, according to a press release from the Office of the Governor.